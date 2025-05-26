Alia Bhatt 'Gracefully' Handles Fashion Faux Pas At Cannes Red Carpet, Video Goes Viral

Updated May 26th 2025, 11:47 IST
Alia Bhatt made a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress walked the red carpet at the French Riviera in a custom-made Gucci saree, photos and videos of which are now going viral on social media. One particular video shows the actress's necklace coming off while she poses for the shutterbugs. Social media users are now lavishing praise on the actress for gracefully handling the mishap.
On May 25, a video of Alia Bhatt from the Cannes red carpet was shared on Instagram. In the clip, the actress could be seen smiling at the shutterbugs and posing for the paparazzi as she made her way down the red carpet. However, while doing so, her necklace unclasps and is about to come off.
Alia Bhatt prevents the diamond necklace from falling at the red carpet by securing it using her hand. This resulted in one of the most viral photos from the evening in which the Jigra star could seen placing her right hand behind her neck. This clip landed on the Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips’ on which netizens heaped praises on Alia Bhatt for handling the situation with grace.
Alia Bhatt's Cannes debut became even more talked about because of her one-of-a-kind outfit. The actress, who is the global ambassador for Gucci, attended the closing ceremony in a custom-made dsari esigned by the label, in a first. While the brand and the actress advocate that the ensemble was inspired by a saree, social media users have alleged that it is a lehenga. The ensemble featured a nude long skirt layered with Swarovski crystals and tamed with a matching deep-cut blouse. Alia completed the look with a matching dupatta which featured the brand's signature monogram. She accessorised with a custom Victorian set of diamonds by Malabar Diamonds and a pair of studded earrings.
