Alia Bhatt 'Gracefully' Handles Fashion Faux Pas At Cannes Red Carpet, Video Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt made a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress walked the red carpet at the French Riviera in a custom-made Gucci saree, photos and videos of which are now going viral on social media. One particular video shows the actress's necklace coming off while she poses for the shutterbugs. Social media users are now lavishing praise on the actress for gracefully handling the mishap.

Alia Bhatt handles red carpet mishap like a pro

On May 25, a video of Alia Bhatt from the Cannes red carpet was shared on Instagram. In the clip, the actress could be seen smiling at the shutterbugs and posing for the paparazzi as she made her way down the red carpet. However, while doing so, her necklace unclasps and is about to come off.



Alia Bhatt prevents the diamond necklace from falling at the red carpet by securing it using her hand. This resulted in one of the most viral photos from the evening in which the Jigra star could seen placing her right hand behind her neck. This clip landed on the Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips’ on which netizens heaped praises on Alia Bhatt for handling the situation with grace.



Alia Bhatt makes history in a Gucci saree