Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 3: Despite Poor Reviews, Film Surpasses Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Opening Weekend Collection

Bhool Chuk Maaf hit the big screens on May 23 after being riddled with issues. The makers and exhibitors of the film were embroiled in a legal issue after the producer cancelled the theatrical release of the film and announced its direct-to-OTT streaming. The exhibitor, PVR, argued that this is a breach of contract and pursued a lawsuit against Maddock Films. Ultimately, both parties reached an agreement, and the film was released in theatres, following which it will debut on Prime Video on June 6. Despite the controversy before release and the poor word of mouth for the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer, the film has amassed a decent total at the box office on its opening weekend.

Bhool Chuk Maaf remains steady at the box office on the opening weekend

Bhool Chuk Maaf has received majorly poor reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. However, despite the bad response, the film opened to a surprising ₹7 crore at the box office. To add to this, the film's business registered a positive growth on the subsequent days.



On day 2 of release, Bhool Chuk Maaf has minted ₹9.5 crore. On Sunday, the Rajkummar Rao starrer has collected ₹11.25 crore with a total occupancy of 30%, as per rough data by Sacnilk. The movie has amassed a total of ₹27.75 crore on the opening weekend.



Bhool Chuk Maaf trumps Rajkummar Rao's previous release on the first weekend