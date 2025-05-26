Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Break From Cryptic Blank Posts On X To Salute India's 'Agniveers', Celebrate Country's Booming GDP

Updated May 26th 2025, 11:20 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's social media behaviour has been erratic for the past few days. The veteran actor has been posting blank updates on X (formerly Twitter) regularly. However, on May 26, he wrote a note for India's booming economy after the nation took over Japan as the fourth-largest economy in the world. Showing optimism for India's future, the Paa actor wrote that the country will soon become the third-largest economy in the world.
On the intervening night of May 25 and May 26, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account to write, “Jai Hind. India 4th largest economy in the World. USA, China, Germany, India. and 2.5 - 3 yrs will become the 3rd largest. The United States: With a GDP of $30.51 trillion. China: With a GDP of $19.23 trillion. Germany: With a GDP of $4.74 trillion. India : approx $ 4 trillion.”
In a follow-up post, Amitabh Bachchan also celebrated the Agniveers and shared a picture of the soldiers along with the caption, “Agniveer Zindabad 🇮🇳 !! Jai Bharat Mata Ki 🇮🇳🇮🇳 !! Jai Hind"
Adding this, the veteran actor also took to his daily blog to congratulate the nation on its unprecedented feat. He wrote on Tumblr, “as I said on the X .. we become the 4th largest economy in the World, beating Japan .. (man dancing emoji).. and in another 2.5 to 3 yrs shall become the 3rd largest economy in the World !!” He proudly added, “What an incredible achievement for a country that became Independent just 75 years + ago ..How many other nations that got Independent 75 years back, have attained this kind of achievement?”
Amitabh Bachchan previously received flak for maintaining silence on the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack. He also refrained from making a social media post on India's valour mission, Operation Sindoor. He finally reacted to the operation and saluted the armed forces for their bravery, in a post made on May 11, 20 days after the Pahalgam attack.
