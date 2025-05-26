Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Break From Cryptic Blank Posts On X To Salute India's 'Agniveers', Celebrate Country's Booming GDP

Amitabh Bachchan's social media behaviour has been erratic for the past few days. The veteran actor has been posting blank updates on X (formerly Twitter) regularly. However, on May 26, he wrote a note for India's booming economy after the nation took over Japan as the fourth-largest economy in the world. Showing optimism for India's future, the Paa actor wrote that the country will soon become the third-largest economy in the world.

On the intervening night of May 25 and May 26, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X account to write, “Jai Hind. India 4th largest economy in the World. USA, China, Germany, India. and 2.5 - 3 yrs will become the 3rd largest. The United States: With a GDP of $30.51 trillion. China: With a GDP of $19.23 trillion. Germany: With a GDP of $4.74 trillion. India : approx $ 4 trillion.”

In a follow-up post, Amitabh Bachchan also celebrated the Agniveers and shared a picture of the soldiers along with the caption, “Agniveer Zindabad 🇮🇳 !! Jai Bharat Mata Ki 🇮🇳🇮🇳 !! Jai Hind"

Adding this, the veteran actor also took to his daily blog to congratulate the nation on its unprecedented feat. He wrote on Tumblr, “as I said on the X .. we become the 4th largest economy in the World, beating Japan .. (man dancing emoji).. and in another 2.5 to 3 yrs shall become the 3rd largest economy in the World !!” He proudly added, “What an incredible achievement for a country that became Independent just 75 years + ago ..How many other nations that got Independent 75 years back, have attained this kind of achievement?”



