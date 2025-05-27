Alia Bhatt Makes Quirky, Rare Fashion Statement In Boho Lehenga And Purple Bandanna At Best Friend's Wedding In Spain

After making a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt headed straight to the wedding celebrations of her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta in Spain. Inside video of the actress with her girl gang is now doing the rounds on social media, with netizens lavishing praise on the actress' unusual and quirky lehenga. In the video, the Jigra actress could be seen partaking in the wedding festivities.

Alia Bhatt's video from a friend's wedding goes viral

On May 27, a video of Alia Bhatt from her friend's wedding ceremony went viral. The actress has often spoken about the close bond she shared with her girlfriends, and therefore, she attended the wedding ceremony of Tanya Saha Gupta with David Angelov in Spain. Alia seems to be attending the function alone, without her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.



However, what caught the eye of social media users in the inside video was Alia's unusual fashion choice. The actress stunned in a colourful boho lehenga teamed with a corseted blouse with tassels and shell bearings. In a rare choice, the actress teamed the look with a purple bandanna, giving the ensemble a cheery and youthful appeal.



When Alia Bhatt's friend turned bridesmaid for her

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt's friends on their wedding | Image: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's girl gang often features on the actress's Instagram account and photos. Tanya Saha Gupta, whose wedding she has attended in Spain, was a bridesmaid for Alia on her special day. At the time, she shared unseen photos from the actress's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.



