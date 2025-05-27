Alia Bhatt Makes Quirky, Rare Fashion Statement In Boho Lehenga And Purple Bandanna At Best Friend's Wedding In Spain

Updated May 27th 2025, 08:51 IST
After making a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt headed straight to the wedding celebrations of her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta in Spain. Inside video of the actress with her girl gang is now doing the rounds on social media, with netizens lavishing praise on the actress' unusual and quirky lehenga. In the video, the Jigra actress could be seen partaking in the wedding festivities.
On May 27, a video of Alia Bhatt from her friend's wedding ceremony went viral. The actress has often spoken about the close bond she shared with her girlfriends, and therefore, she attended the wedding ceremony of Tanya Saha Gupta with David Angelov in Spain. Alia seems to be attending the function alone, without her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.
However, what caught the eye of social media users in the inside video was Alia's unusual fashion choice. The actress stunned in a colourful boho lehenga teamed with a corseted blouse with tassels and shell bearings. In a rare choice, the actress teamed the look with a purple bandanna, giving the ensemble a cheery and youthful appeal.
Alia Bhatt's girl gang often features on the actress's Instagram account and photos. Tanya Saha Gupta, whose wedding she has attended in Spain, was a bridesmaid for Alia on her special day. At the time, she shared unseen photos from the actress's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor.
In one particular photo, Ranbir Kapoor signed a pledge for Alia's friends. A handwritten note by the actor read, “I, Ranbir, husband of Alia, I pledge 12 lakh to all the bridesmaids (sic).” Tanya had shared the photos with the caption, “It’s sappy days like these that I LIVE FOR lots of happy tears & belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt ‘s love story forever grateful to have an inseparable family, that just grew a lot sillier & a little bigger (sic).” To this, Alia replied, “Sooooooo cute (sic).” On other occasions as well, Alia Bhatt has shared photos and videos with her girl gang.
