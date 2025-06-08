Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Glam Up The Groom Squad In Unseen Photos From Cousin Aadar Jain's Wedding

Updated 8 June 2025 at 13:51 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor attended the wedding ceremony of their cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani in February this year. Months after the festivities, Alekha took to her Instagram account to share photos from her big day. The photo dump featured the Bollywood actors dressed to the nines as they turned ‘baraatis’ for their brother.
On June 7, Alekha Advani reposted photos from her big day on her Instagram account. The photo dump featured candid shots of the newlywed couple and their picture with the family members. In one of the photos, Kareena Kapoor could be seen posing with the newlyweds. The actress looked stunning in a red saree teamed with a matching blouse and a statement green emerald necklace that made her stand out from the other guests at the wedding. The picture also featured Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
In the next photo, the Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen posing with their family members. The Animal actor looked dapper in a green bandhgala teamed with a white bottom. Alia, on the other hand, donned a pin sequin saree and tied her hair in a bun.
Several photos and videos from Aadar Jain's wedding did the rounds at the time of the festivities. In one of the viral videos, actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor could be seen breaking a leg in the baraat of their cousin. At the mehendi ceremony, Kareena grooved to her popular track Tareefan while Ranbir Kapoor hogged the limelight with his heartfelt dance on Kajra Re with his aunt Rima Jain. Saif Ali Khan also joined the Kapoor family in the festivities.
Published 8 June 2025 at 13:51 IST