Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Glam Up The Groom Squad In Unseen Photos From Cousin Aadar Jain's Wedding

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor attended the wedding ceremony of their cousin Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani in February this year. Months after the festivities, Alekha took to her Instagram account to share photos from her big day. The photo dump featured the Bollywood actors dressed to the nines as they turned ‘baraatis’ for their brother.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor strike a picture-perfect pose, Karena Kapoor flaunts sindoor in inside photos from Aadar Jain's wedding

On June 7, Alekha Advani reposted photos from her big day on her Instagram account. The photo dump featured candid shots of the newlywed couple and their picture with the family members. In one of the photos, Kareena Kapoor could be seen posing with the newlyweds. The actress looked stunning in a red saree teamed with a matching blouse and a statement green emerald necklace that made her stand out from the other guests at the wedding. The picture also featured Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.



Kareena Kapoor along with her sisters poses with the newlyweds | Image: Instagram



In the next photo, the Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen posing with their family members. The Animal actor looked dapper in a green bandhgala teamed with a white bottom. Alia, on the other hand, donned a pin sequin saree and tied her hair in a bun.



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt put their best traditional foot forward | Image: Instagram

When Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor danced their hearts out at Aadar Jain's baraat