Housefull 5 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Breaches ₹50 Crore Mark, Beats Lifetime Collection Of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Shahid Kapoor's Deva

Housefull 5 hit the big screens on June 6 and is off to a smashing start at the box office. The movie, led by Akshay Kumar, became the third highest Hindi opener despite receiving poor reviews. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of previous releases of the year in just 2 days.

Housefull 5 enters ₹50 crore club in just 2 days

The Akshay Kumar-led multistarrer opened to a staggering ₹24 crore at the box office. As per Sacnilk, Housefull 5 minted ₹30 crore on the second day. The non-working weekend contributed to the growth in business for the comedy. As per the industry tracking site, the movie was running at an overall occupancy of 37.97%.



The Akshay Kumar starrer has amassed a total of ₹54 crore. The movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency (₹18.4 crore) and Shahid Kapoor's film Deva (₹34.37 crore). It has also surpassed the collection of ₹38.97 crore.

Housefull 5 receives poor reviews

Despite the commercial success, Housefull 5 has received a poor response. Most social media users have argued that the movie is the worst in the franchise. Some netizens also objected to the way the film featured the female leads.