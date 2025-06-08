Housefull 5 Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Breaches ₹50 Crore Mark, Beats Lifetime Collection Of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Shahid Kapoor's Deva

Updated 8 June 2025 at 12:37 IST
Housefull 5 hit the big screens on June 6 and is off to a smashing start at the box office. The movie, led by Akshay Kumar, became the third highest Hindi opener despite receiving poor reviews. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of previous releases of the year in just 2 days.
The Akshay Kumar-led multistarrer opened to a staggering ₹24 crore at the box office. As per Sacnilk, Housefull 5 minted ₹30 crore on the second day. The non-working weekend contributed to the growth in business for the comedy. As per the industry tracking site, the movie was running at an overall occupancy of 37.97%.
The Akshay Kumar starrer has amassed a total of ₹54 crore. The movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency (₹18.4 crore) and Shahid Kapoor's film Deva (₹34.37 crore). It has also surpassed the collection of ₹38.97 crore.
Despite the commercial success, Housefull 5 has received a poor response. Most social media users have argued that the movie is the worst in the franchise. Some netizens also objected to the way the film featured the female leads.
The makers of Housefull 5 have adopted a new release strategy. The makers have released two versions of the film, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. At the time of booking, cinegoers get an option to book either of the versions. The last twenty minutes of both films are different and feature two different villains. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film stars an ensemble cast, including Chitrangada, Soundarya Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan and Dino Morea. Housefull 5 is the only Bollywood movie that has reached the fifth instalment.
Published 8 June 2025 at 12:37 IST