Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 3: Riddled With Controversies, Kamal Haasan Starrer Fails To Beat Indian 2

Thug Life hit the big screens on June 5. The release of the movie was riddled with controversies after a comment made by Kamal Haasan sparked an uproar in Karnataka. The ripples of the row seem to have affected the business of the movie as well. Despite being released in multiple languages, the movie has not been able to garner a decent total at the box office.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life performs lukewarm at box office

Thug Life minted ₹15.5 crore on the opening day. The collection was insipid when taking into account the superhit director Mani Ratnam and the popular actor Kamal Haasan duo. Following the first day of release, the collection of the film plummeted further.



On the second day of release, the film raked in ₹7.15 crore, followed by ₹7.50 crore on day 3, as per Sacnilk. After the three-day theatrical run, the film has amassed a total of ₹30.15 crore. The movie was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Because of the controversy, the movie was not released in Karnataka, incurring significant losses for the makers.



Thug Life unable to breach Indian 2 collection

Before Thug Life, Kamal Haasan featured in the film Indian 2 (2024). Though the film received poor reviews from critics and cinegoers alike, it performed decently at the box office. On the opening day, Indian 2 collected ₹25.6 crore.



