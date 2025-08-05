Allu Arjun Gives Shoutout To America's Got Talent Dance Troupe 'Performing' On Pushpa Song, But Gets Fact-checked By Fans

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has reacted to a dance troupe's alleged performance on the film's theme song on America's Got Talent. The actor shared a viral clip from the performance of dance troupe B Unique Crew, in which the group could be seen performing to the song from Pushpa on Season 20 of the reality show. The reaction of the show's judges Sofia Vergara, among others, also went viral on social media. However, netizens pointed out that the video, shared by the actor, was edited.

Allu Arjun praises dance troupe performing on Pushpa song, but there's a catch

The official social media account of the Pushpa film shared a clip from America's Got Talent's performance by B Unique Crew. The video, which was later found to be edited, showed the dance group performing on the song from the movie, Daako Daakko Meka. The film's account shared the video with the caption, “The 'B Unique Crew' performed for the #Pushpa song on @AGT Season 20 stage and the response was sensational. The judges hailed it as 'THE BEST PERFORMANCE OF THE SEASON."



Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Rare Sequel Mishap With Son Of Sardaar 2

Allu Arjun shared the post on his X and Instagram accounts and wrote, “Wow … Mind Blowing.” The Indian Dance group also shared a video of their performance with the song in the background, probably sparking the confusion. After Allu Arjun shared the clip of the performance, his fans took to the comment section to share the real video of the group's performance.



Also Read: Shehnaaz Gets Hospitalised, Karan Veer Shares Health Update