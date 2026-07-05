Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt-Bobby Deol Starrer Concludes Opening Weekend At ₹34 Crore

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Syverse's first "female-led" action film has opened to mixed reviews and low audience turnout. Alpha released on July 3 amid low buzz. Post its arrival, social media has been flooded with memes, trolling the film's storyline, performances, action sequences and other aspects. Comparison with the blockbuster Dhurandhar movies is also a reason behind the lukewarm response to Alpha. The opening weekend for the film concluded on July 5 with under ₹35 crore collection at the domestic box office.

Alpha shows growth on Sunday

The movie opened to ₹9.25 crore on Friday, the lowest day 1 biz for a Spyverse movie by a huge margin. On Saturday (July 4), the collection rose to ₹11.50 crore. Sunday biz was higher still as earnings stood at ₹13.25 crore. Playing over 7400 shows in India, Alpha has collected ₹34 crore in its opening weekend.

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Alia and Sharvari in a still from Alpha | Image: X

Alpha clips are also circulating on social media, with viewers calling out its plot and "unnecessary scenes" showing female spies in bikinis and glamorous outfits.

Alpha gets a poor rating on IMDb

Alpha scored a disastrous rating on IMDb. As of now, the rating of the film on the site is 2.4 out of 10. This is not just the lowest rating for a Spyverse movie, but Alpha is also among the lowest-rated Indian films on IMDb in a long time. The film follows two elite agents, played by Alia and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary, Fateh, portrayed by Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special appearance. Post its theatrical run, Alpha will stream on Netflix.