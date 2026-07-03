Is Alpha The End Of YRF Spyverse? This Detail In Alia Bhatt Starrer Sparks Speculation

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, hit the big screens today, July 3. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie is the seventh in the YRF spyverse and the first female-led spy movie franchise. The release of Alpha precedes others, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). However, a signature detail of the franchise was missing in the latest release, prompting speculations of Alpha marking the end of the YRF spyverse.

No post-credit scene in Alia Bhatt's Alpha

Moviegoers who caught early shows of Alpha on the release date have confirmed that there is no post-credit scene in the Alia Bhatt starrer. However, this is a departure from YRF's signature style wherein most upcming spyverse movies were teased in the post-credit scenes. Cinephiles may remember the first look of Alpha being attached to War 2. Similarly, in Pathaan, the characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan could be seen teasing ‘younger’ agents taking over, foreshadowing War 2. A similar scene was also included in Tiger 3.

With the makers opting not to add a post-credit scene in Alpha, fans of the YRF spyverse are speculating that the franchise might be nearing its end. This also comes amid reports of the highly anticiapted crossover movie Tiger vs Pathaan being shelved due to hefty star remunerations.



Also Read: Alpha X Reviews: Can Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Revive YRF Spyverse?

While there is no confirmation about the conclusion of the YRF spyverse, the release of Alpha comes at a challenging time for the banner. The production house has come under fire earlier when movies like War 2 (2025) and Tiger 3 (2023) underperformed at the box office and were met with disappointment by fans. Alpha's release also follows the phenomenal performance of the Dhurandhar franchise. The Aditya Dhar directorial duology has rewritten the fabric of spy thrillers. Following the release of the Lyari-based movie, the YRF spyverse was further criticised for peace mongering message. Nevertheless, the success of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's starrer will determine the future course of YRF spy movies.



Also Read: 'Kabir' Hrithik Roshan's Leaked Cameo In Alpha Sparks Massive Fanfare