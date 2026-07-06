Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Starrer Fails Monday Test, Records 70% Drop In Biz

Alpha Box Office Collection: The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer hit the big screens on July 3. The movie opened to mixed to negative reviews from cinegoers and critics alike. The poor word of mouth translated into a muted business at the box office. While the collections of Alpha were lukewarm from release, on Monday, the film registered a record dip.

Alpha records a massive dip in collection on the first Monday

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer witnessed an expected dip on the first Monday of release. The movie opened to ₹9.25 crore, the lowest among all spyverse movies yet. Over the weekend, the movie witnessed some growth and amassed a total of ₹34 crore.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail | Image: X

As per Sacnilk, on the fourth day of release, which was also the first Monday of its theatrical run, Alpha collected only ₹3.85 crore. This amounts to an over 70% dip in collection from the previous day. The movie has now amassed a total of ₹37.85 crore. The underperformance of Alpha comes amid the movie getting a solo release at the box office. Besides the solo run, the movie also boasts a stellar cast with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor completing the roster.



Also Read: Alpha On OTT: When And Where To Watch Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Spy Thriller After Its Theatrical Run

Upon its release, the movie received flak over its shoddy screenplay, poor writing and the subpar performance of the actors. Alia Bhatt's performance was specially criticised, with some saying that she seemed like a misfit in the spy role. The production house was further slammed for the surface-level spy thriller, especially after the Dhurandhar franchise.



Also Read: Before Alpha, YRF Spyverse Budget And Box Office Collection Detailed

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