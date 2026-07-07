Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Film Crosses ₹40 Crore Mark

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt and Shavari Wagh lead YRF's first female-led spy film. Alpha released on July 3. Despite being part of the blockbuster Spyverse, Alpha opened to mixed reviews and it affected its footfalls. The movie registered the lowest first day and first weekend collection for a Spyverse movie. After minting ₹34 crore in India over its first weekend, Alpha witnessed a 70% drop in its collection on its first Monday (July 6), as the collection dropped to ₹3.85 crore. On Tuesday (July 7), Alpha earned over ₹4 crore, taking its 5-day biz in India to over ₹40 crore mark.

Alpha battles low biz on weekdays

Alpha minted ₹4.25 crore on day 5, taking its domestic collection to ₹42.10 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹1.50 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹19.80 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide collection to ₹70.03 crore.

The movie has been labelled the weakest Spyverse entry so far. Alpha is the seventh film in the franchise featuring blockbuster hits like Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Spyverse's previous film, War 2, was also a box office debacle. Next up, it is said that the studio may work on Tiger Vs Pathaan, featuring Salaman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan 2. However, official announcements are awaited in this regard.

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Alpha follows two elite agents, played by Alia and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary, Fateh, portrayed by Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special appearance. Post its theatrical run, Alpha will stream on Netflix.