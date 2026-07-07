TMKOC Stars Skipped 'Taarak Mehta' Shailesh Lodha's Daughter's Wedding, But This Bollywood Star Made Up For It | Watch

Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), recently hosted the wedding festivities of his daughter Swara at Taj Lands End Hotel, Bandra. The ceremony was a private and joyous affair, with family members and close friends in attendance. Videos from the event show Lodha joyfully participating in the celebrations. However, fans were quick to notice the absence of his former co-stars from TMKOC.

Many also wondered why his "param mitra" Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, and other TMKOC actors were not present at the event. One internet user and the show's fan wrote, "Where is Jethalal?" Another commented that "Dilip Joshi should have been there (sic)."

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Shailesh quit TMKOC in 2022, after playing a pivotal role in the sitcom for over 14 years. He was one of the primary cast members, who was associated with the show since it started to air in 2008 and became a household name for playing the role of Jethalal's (Dilip Joshi) close friend and mentor. However, his departure was unceremonious, and he was also locked in a legal battle with producer Asit Modi over unpaid dues.

While TMKOC cast members skipped Shailesh's family wedding, Vicky Kaushal turned up as a surprise guest. A video from the wedding shows Vicky arriving for the marriage function in a white bandhgala and matching trousers.

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