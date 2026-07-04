Alpha Box Office Day 1: Alia Bhatt Starrer Becomes YRF Spyverse's Lowest Opener, Collects Only ₹9 Crore Amid Mixed Reviews

Alpha Box Office Collection: YRF spyverse's latest release hit the big screens on July 3. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film opened to a mixed to negative response from cinegoers and critics alike. The muted word of mouth has translated into its opening at the box office.

Alpha registers a single-digit opening at the box office

Alpha enjoyed a solo release on July 3. The movie clashed with Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do, which received a much smaller showcase. The only competition for the Alia Bhatt starrer is Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle.

Released on 7534 screens, Alpha collected ₹9.25 crore on the first day at the box office. This is the lowest opening among all YRF spyverse movies so far. The 2017 release Ek Tha Tiger opened to ₹32.9 crore, Tiger Zinda Hai (2018) raked in ₹34 crore on day 1, and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019) collected ₹53.35 crore. Even post-pandemic releases performed better. Pathaan (2023) opened to ₹57 crore while Tiger 3 (2023) raked in ₹53 crore, as per Sacnilk.



Also Read: Is Alpha The End Of YRF Spyverse? This Detail In Film Sparks Speculation

More about Alpha



The official trailer of Alpha introduces Alia's character, Sita, whose name is given by Bobby Deol's character in reference to her mother, Janaki. The trailer also showcases several large-scale action sequences led by Alia, while Sharvari appears as a mysterious woman whom Sita initially struggles to trust before the two join forces for a dangerous mission. Anil Kapoor is also seen in a pivotal role, while Bobby Deol plays the film's primary antagonist. Actor Hrithik Roshan also features in a cameo role. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.



Also Read: Alpha Review: As Spyverse Attempts A Dhurandhar, Sharvari Saves The Day

