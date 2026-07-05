Alpha: Netizens Review Bomb Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Spyverse Movie To Disastrous IMDb Rating
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha not only registered the poorest opening for a Spyverse film, it is also inviting comparisons with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol starrer Alpha released amid low buzz on July 3. The movie is the seventh entry in the blockbuster Spyverse franchise, consisting of hits Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and more. Despite Spyverse setting benchmarks at the box office, Alpha opened to single-digit collections on Friday. The first weekend biz is expected to conclude at ₹35 crore. The movie has been trolled heavily on social media. Netizens are not only review-bombing the film on its demerits, including its storyline, performances and the whole packaging of a "spy movie", it continues to draw comparisons with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, inviting further trolling.
Alpha, meanwhile, has also scored a disastrous rating on IMDb. As of now, the rating of the film on the site is 2.4 out of 10. This is not just the lowest rating for a Spyverse movie, but among the lowest-rated Indian films on IMDb in a long time.
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The action thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. Alpha is the first female-led film in the studio's interconnected Spy Universe. The film follows two elite agents, played by Alia and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary, Fateh, portrayed by Bobby Deol.
The cast also includes Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special appearance.
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Is Alpha Pakistan's reply to Dhurandhar?
In Alpha, Bobby Deol plays an undercover Pakistani Agent who infiltrates the Indian Army and creates the Alpha program to train Indian soldiers against their own country. Many are trolling this aspect of the movie the most. Memes on social media are also calling Alpha "Pakistan's reply to Dhurandhar" for how the movie's plot turns around the premise of Dhurandhar, where Ranveer plays an Indian agent who infiltrates Pakistani gangs and its political set-up.
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