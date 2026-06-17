Alpha Trailer Features A Familiar Song? It's An 80s Reggae Anthem

Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari feature in the first female-led movie in YRF's Spyverse. The actioner has been delayed several times but is finally set to release on July 3. After the success of Dhurandhar, the spy-thriller genre and the audience's perception of it has considerably changed. Spy movies made by YRF are stylish and glamorous and often feature themes of Indo-Pak agents being frenemies. After Dhurandhar, Spyverse, as a concept, was trolled significantly for its unrealistic portrayal of spying.

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It has been alleged that Alpha's script was altered after Dhurandhar's blockbuster reception, and that kept delaying the movie further. Its trailer was finally launched on June 17. In the action-packed clip, YRF goes back to its roots with stylish action set pieces and the revenge arc of the lead character. Alia as Sita impresses in the hardcore action sequences, but the "origin story" of deadly female agents, with Sharvari essaying one of them alongside Alia, has become the hook for fans.

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Meanwhile, many found the beats and the song playing during the run of Alpha trailer familiar. The track that the Alpha trailer is cut to is a remixed version of the very popular Jamaican song Bam Bam. This version is by French DJ and record producer Hugel and DJ and producer SOLTO (FR). It was released on YouTube in November last year by MoBlack Records. This song is a recreation of the original Jamaican singer Sister Nancy's song Bam Bam. It debuted in 1982 on her album One, Two and became popular for its reggae beats, soft tone and vibe.

Bam Bam by Sister Nancy is regarded as the international symbol of dancehall's "golden era". Over the years, Bam Bam has been recreated by several artists and a version of it also features in the Alpha trailer. The various editions of Bam Bam on YouTube are now flooded with comments where fans point out that this now-viral reel track is featured in a prominent Bollywood film.