Kiara Advani Is Bewitching In Black As She Returns To Ramp Nearly A Year After Daughter Saraayah's Birth

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became proud parents to a baby girl in July last year. Months later, in November, they revealed her name as Saraayah. After giving birth to their baby, Kiara is slowly returning to the limelight and is expected to be back at the movies soon. Her last onscreen outing was War 2, but she shot for it before her maternity period. In fact, her bikini scene opposite Hrithik Roshan went viral. Postpartum, the actress has nailed her comeback and a glimpse of it was on display as she made a stunning return to the ramp.

Kiara Advani and Karan Johar walked the ramp in Rahul Mishra outfits | Image: Varinder Chawla

Dressed in a floor-length black gown from Rahul Mishra's collection, Kiara rocked every moment of her ramp walk with poise and charisma. The embellished evening outfit was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Kashish Gaur. The off-shoulder outfit featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a structured corset bodice, which further extended into a statement waist belt in sequin.

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While Kiara dazzled, Karan Johar walked beside her, complementing the actress in a stylish black suit by Rahul. His monotone outfit included a sequinned blazer in ocean theme. He paired it with a black shirt featuring a structured front and raised collars, along with tailored black trousers.

Kiara's daughter Saraayah's first birthday will fall in mid July | Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara and Karan's collab goes back to the 2018 anthology film Lust Stories. The My Name Is Khan filmmaker directed Kiara in a short film segment with sexual themes. Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia also featured in it. Thereafter, Karan also produced movies featuring the actress, like Kalank, Guilty, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Govinda Naam Mera and others.

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