Kiara Advani Is Bewitching In Black As She Returns To Ramp Nearly A Year After Daughter Saraayah's Birth
While her movie comeback is awaited, Kiara Advani made a stunning return to the ramp in an embellished and dramatic Rahul Mishra gown. She walked alongside filmmaker Karan Johar.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became proud parents to a baby girl in July last year. Months later, in November, they revealed her name as Saraayah. After giving birth to their baby, Kiara is slowly returning to the limelight and is expected to be back at the movies soon. Her last onscreen outing was War 2, but she shot for it before her maternity period. In fact, her bikini scene opposite Hrithik Roshan went viral. Postpartum, the actress has nailed her comeback and a glimpse of it was on display as she made a stunning return to the ramp.
Dressed in a floor-length black gown from Rahul Mishra's collection, Kiara rocked every moment of her ramp walk with poise and charisma. The embellished evening outfit was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Kashish Gaur. The off-shoulder outfit featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a structured corset bodice, which further extended into a statement waist belt in sequin.
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While Kiara dazzled, Karan Johar walked beside her, complementing the actress in a stylish black suit by Rahul. His monotone outfit included a sequinned blazer in ocean theme. He paired it with a black shirt featuring a structured front and raised collars, along with tailored black trousers.
Kiara and Karan's collab goes back to the 2018 anthology film Lust Stories. The My Name Is Khan filmmaker directed Kiara in a short film segment with sexual themes. Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia also featured in it. Thereafter, Karan also produced movies featuring the actress, like Kalank, Guilty, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Govinda Naam Mera and others.
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Fans, meanwhile, are expecting Kiara to announce her next film. Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, featuring Kiara in a pivotal role, is ready for release, but its theatrical launch date is not yet confirmed. The movie features Yash, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and others.
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