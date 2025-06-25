Will There Be Season 5 Of Panchayat? Cliffhanger Ending Of Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta Starrer Explained

Panchayat season 4 debuted on Amazon Prime Video on June 24. The show opened to mixed reviews, with some netizens liking the simplicity of it and others getting disappointed with the political undertone of the season. However, just like the previous seasons, this one too ended on a cliffhanger, once again raising more questions than it answers. Viewers who binge-watched the show are already looking forward to the next season. Here is your rundown of all that went down in Panchayat this season, and whether the story will extend into a fifth season. You are warned to proceed with caution as the following content will contain spoilers.

Spoilers Ahead!

In the fifth season of Panchayat, politics takes the centre stage. Phulera gets into the election for the next Pradhaan with Manju Devi and Kranti Devi camps fighting tooth and nail to grab the coveted title. Another important sub-plot throughout the season was the impending CAT result of ‘Sachiv ji' Abhishek Tripathi. In the last two episodes of the season, both the election and MBA results are declared, leaving the future of Phulera as well as Sachiv Ji in a limbo.



Just as vote counting began on the result day, Brij Bhushan had already doubled the order of sweets, anticipating a grand celebration of his guaranteed victory. Though anxious, Brij Bhushan and his aides were busy preparing for the victory march while Banrakas and his wife, Kranti Devi, paid a secret visit to the MLA, guaranteeing him the return of his beloved ‘Sitara’ as soon as they hear “good news” from the polling centre. This follows Binod and Madhav announcing the victory of Kranti Devi by 73 votes. Devastated but undeterred, Brij Bhushan quietly says, “Hamara dabdaba tha, hai aur lagbhag hamesha rahega," implying that he is not backing down from a fight and is determined to be an even stronger opposition.

However, not all is lost for the protagonists. Abhishek Tripathi's 97 percentile CAT score merits celebration for the group. However, in their signature, slow-burn style, Rinki and Abhishek discuss what his successful CAT score means for their future. In a heartwarming moment, Abishek could be seen cajoling a visibly emotional Rinki. He tells her that he has yet to clear the GD and interview rounds, due to which his MBA admission and consequent departure from Phulera remain uncertain.

Will there be Panchayat 5?

The ending of Panchayat season 4 has left no room for speculation for a season 5. Will Sachiv Ji leave Phulera to pursue his MBA? What will happen to his romance with Rinki? Will Brij Bhushan and Manju Devi accept the election result? Will Prahlad consider contesting MLA elections? Who will become the Up Pradhan of Phulera? These questions are yet to be answered by the makers of the show.



