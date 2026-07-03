Alpha X Reviews: Can Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Revive YRF Spyverse And Match The Dhurandhar Benchmark?

Alpha X Review: YRF spyverse with yet another offering. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film is the 7th in the universe and the first female-led spy thriller. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha hit the big screens on July 3. Released amid low buzz, the movie concluded the advance booking collections with ₹3 crore, as per Sacnilk.



The release of Alpha comes at a crucial juncture for YRF. The production house has come under fire earlier when movies like War 2 (2025) and Tiger 3 (2023) underperformed at the box office and were met with disappointment by fans. Alpha's release also follows the phenomenal performance of the Dhurandhar franchise. The Aditya Dhar directorial duology has rewritten the fabric of spy thrillers. Following the release of the Lyari-based movie, the YRF spyverse was further criticised for peace mongering message. The success of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer will determine the future course of YRF spy movies.

Alpha X reviews: What are netizens saying about the Alia Bhatt starrer?

Social media users and fans of the actors who caught early shows of Alpha took to their X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions of the movie. Early reviews are heaping high praises on Sharvari. However, netizens have come down heavily on Alia Bhatt's role in the actioner.



Also Read: Alpha FIRST Review: Is Alia, Sharvari, Bobby Starrer Worth A Watch?

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