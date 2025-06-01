Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Fans Concerned, Hints At Declining Health In Latest Blog: At 83, I Would Have...

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actors in the nation. Popularly known as Big B, his health has always been an emotional subject for his fans and well-wishers. The 83-year-old actor's latest blog post has worried netizens about his well-being. In his daily blog update on June 1, the legendary actor penned a note that hinted at his declining health.

Amitabh Bachchan follows his body's ‘diktat’ of taking more rest

At the age of 83, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be one of the busiest actors in the industry. Apart from his film commitments, Big B also regularly shoots for his show Kaun Banega Crorepati and for advertisements. He also makes public appearances as brand obligations and for promotional events. Amid the rigorous schedule, in his latest blog post, the actor has highlighted that his body demands rest.



A part of his blog post reads, “At times, the body takes over your disposition and delivers a dictat. REST. So as obediently as I could, I submitted .. and did what श्री शरीर desired and did that. And then it, the body, told me who the superior was .. श्री शरीर !!” He stressed that the tasks he had scheduled for the day took a backseat as he focused on resting.

A screengrab of Amitabh Bachchan's blog post | Image: Tumblr

This post left fans of Amitabh Bachchan worried about his health. Taking to the comment section on his social media posts, netizens enquired about his well-being.

Amitabh Bachchan imparts lessons of ‘pride’ in the motherland

Keeping up with his daily tradition, Amitabh Bachchan also offered food for thought in his blog. He wrote, “At 83, I would have much to debate, but the platform needs a certain gravitas of expression and understanding, which I might add is a decreasing phenomenon in our World of today.” He cautioned against getting carried away with others' opinions. He pointed out that “That every 6th human in the entire World is AN INDIAN !! AN INDIAN !! AN INDIAN!" He therefore noted that every Indian must be proud of the nation and never be ‘consumed by inferiority, dear ones of our land’.



