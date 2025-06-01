What's Wrong With Amitabh Bachchan? Fans Worry As Actor Drops Cryptic Post On Leaving Loved Ones Behind

Amitabh Bachchan's social media posts have been worrying his fans for the past few months. Earlier, the 83-year-old actor would post blank posts on X for days at a time. Although he has broken the streak of blank posts, the messages he shares continue to be worrisome. In his latest post, the Piku actor shared a poem by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a sarcastic take on relationships and success.

Amitabh Bachchan shares worrying post on X

In the wee hours of June 1, Amitabh Bachchan continued his tradition of making one post on X (formerly Twitter) daily. In his post, the legendary actor shared a Hindi poem which roughly translates to, "Life is a strange race, if you win, many loved ones are left behind, and if you lose, then they leave you behind."



While the actor did not mention anyone in his poem, the cryptic tone of the message has left his fans worried. Taking to the comment section of the post, well-wishers of Amitabh Bachchan asked him if he is doing okay. Some even pointed out that the post was made late at night and worried if the actor's health is well.

On May 31 also, the actor shared two puzzling posts. One of the notes read, “Der ho gayi aur savere ho gayi" and another said, "Kal ka aaj ho gaya, ab kal ka kal dekhenge". Before this, Amitabh Bachchan made a series of posts promoting the upcoming movie of his son Abhishek Bachchan, Housefull 5.



Amitabh Bachchan hints at declining health in latest blog

Much like his X posts, Amitabh Bachchan also pens daily notes on his blog on Tumblr. In the intervening night of May 31 and June 1, the actor made a blog post mentioning how he had given in to the ‘diktat’ of his body. A part of his post read, “At times the body takes over your disposition and delivers a dictat. Rest”. He added that he had submitted to his body and did as it commanded. This has also left the fans worried about his health.



A screengrab from Amitabh Bachchan's post | Image: Tumblr