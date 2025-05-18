Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Singer Anuv Jain And Filmmaker Sulagna Chatterjee Make It To The List Of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia

Forbes has released the list of 30 under 30 people in Asia on May 18. Actors Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, singer Anuv Jain, and filmmaker Sulagna Chatterjee featured in the entertainment and sports section of the business magazine. As the list culminated names of 30 young entrepreneurs, artists, athletes and more from across the Asia-Pacific region under the age of 30.



Ananya Panday was the only Indian actress to feature on the list. In their profile for the actress, the publication wrote, "In April, Panday was named Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador, a milestone for the luxury brand's expansion in South Asia. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she has 26 million followers on Instagram." The Student of the Year 2 actress took to her Instagram account to reshare a post thanking the publication. She wrote in the caption, “Thank you @forbesasia @forbes for the #Forbes30Under30 Asia."

Ishaan Khatter, who is basking in the success of his recent release, The Royals, also featured in the list. The actor's profile in the magazine says, “an A-lister both in Bollywood and Hollywood. For his first film, the indie Hindi drama Beyond the Clouds, Khatter won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in 2019 and the India International Film Academy's Best Male Debut award. Khatter moved on to star in A Suitable Boy (2020) on Netflix and last year acted alongside superstar Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple."



Anuv Jain, who gained fame for his single Baarishein, was also named by the magazine. His profile reads, “He is known for his heartfelt lyrics and minimal instrumentation on guitar and ukulele, giving his songs an intimate feel. He's chalked up 204 million views on YouTube for his 2023-released Husn and 107 million for his breakout single Baarishein.”



