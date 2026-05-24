Ananya Panday's 'Fusion Bharathanatyam' In Chand Mera Dil Draws Flak, Netizens Say 'Eww' As Kangana Ranaut Indirectly Mocks Her

Ananya Panday is facing flak on social media for a dance sequence that features in her movie Chand Mera Dil, released on May 22. It is a romantic drama with Lakshya of Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood fame Lakshya cast opposite the Student Of The Year 2 actress. In a scene in the movie, Ananya's character Chandni performs the classical dance form Bharathanatyam on stage. However, it ended up being mocked heavily on social media.

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Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also shared an old classical dance video featuring the legendary actress Vyjayanthimala, which is being interpreted as a dig on Ananya's performance in Chand Mera Dil that has been subjected to trolling. Kangana’s post praising Vyjayanthimala read, "Let me offer a gentle reminder that not every human being living on Earth is merely human. Some individuals are divine, and they are born solely so that ordinary people may worship them." Social media users are interpreting this post by Kangana as an indirect dig at Ananya's dancing in her movie amid its lukewarm response at the box office.

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Social media users called out both Ananya and the creative team of Chand Mera Dil for "disrespecting" the dance form with such a rich and ancient legacy. "Bharatnatyam evolved in 200 BCE and ended with Ananya Pandey in 2026 (sic)," read a comment trolling Ananya. Another said, "Bharatanatyam survived kingdoms, invasions, and centuries… only to meet its toughest challenge in 2026 (sic)." Some even criticised the need for the placement of the dance sequence in the movie. Others noted that "such a bad performance" shouldn't have left the crowd and Lakshya's character Aarav "awestruck".

Kangana Ranaut indirectly mocked Ananya Panday using an old dance clip of Vyjayanthimala | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, Chand Mera Dil is performing below par at the box office. In the first weekend, it has crossed the ₹11 crore mark in India and ₹13 crore mark worldwide. This came amid Ayushmann Khurrana's holdover release Pati Patni Aur Woh 2's muted growth after it hit the big screens on May 15. This rom-com, also featuring Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi, has collected ₹36.14 crore in India in 10 days.