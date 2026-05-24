Ramayana Release Date Changed From Diwali, But There's Good News For Fans

Director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana franchise has been hotly anticipated since it began production with some of the biggest Indian actors. The first look has been revealed and received good reviews. However, fans did appear miffed with the "Hollywoodised" VFX used in some portions of the Rama teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Yash's glimpse as Ravana atop the pushpak viman impressed fans, and there's more to look forward to as Sai Pallavi essays Sita and Ravie Dubey takes on the role of Lakshman.

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Part 1 of Ramayana, as revealed by the makers, will arrive on Diwali this year. However, the exact date has not been locked yet. It will be one of the big releases during the festive period and any competition at the box office will certainly suffer. The makers are also going big with the film's international release, with promotions already kicked off by Yash and Namit Malhotra at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas. As speculation continues around the movie's final release date, a fresh report claims that Ramayana will arrive a week before Diwali, which is expected to fall on November 6 this year.

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The makers are said to be discussing plans to advance the film's release to October 30. This rumour follows Yash saying, “Ramayana we are planning this year, (on) Diwali, which is October last week.” If the release date is pre-poned, the film could gain an early advantage at the box office, especially against another huge international release Godzilla Minus Zero, which is part of the huge Kaiju franchise.

Namit Malhotra and Yash are joint producers of Ramayana | Image: DNEG

As per Bollywood Hungama, Ramayana might arrive ahead of Diwali "so that the business peaks in the second week". This is a possibility if the word of mouth for the movie is good. It is widely reported that the Ramayana movie franchise is made on an astounding budget of ₹3000 crore, making release maneuvers even more important. It is also claimed that the makers are quoting around ₹450 crore for the Hindi theatrical distribution rights and major players are in the race for this mega deal.