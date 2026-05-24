Amitabh Bachchan Keeps His Date With The Fans As Health Rumours Raise Concern | Watch
On the movies front, Amitabh Bachchan is set to reprise his well-received role of Ashvatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan kept his date with the fans outside his Mumbai bungalow Jalsa. The 83-year-old was snapped on May 24, greeting his admirers in high spirits even as he was surrounded in health rumours earlier this week. In March too, Bachchan debunked reports that claimed he had undergone an angioplasty procedure for either a clot in his leg or a blocked artery. Now again, he sought to directly reassure fans as he met them in person amid concerns that he was facing health issues at 83. On May 19, reports started circulating that he visited the Nanavati Hospital due to stomach-related issues.
An update claimed that Bachchan had gone to the hospital for a regular medical examination and that it was his routine visit. “He went in for a routine health checkup and came back home. He usually goes every month for a checkup,” a source shared. Soon after, he posted a message on his blog that appeared to hint that everything was going well with his health.
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On Sunday, Bachchan appeared outside Jalsa in a white kurta and pyjama and waved to his fans.
His weekly meet and greet with the fans has been a ritual for years. In a shocking incident, however, after the star's exit, a fan was seen collapsing outside the residence. It appeared in the viral video that due to the scorching heat and heavy crowding, the man lost consciousness and fainted. People stepped up quickly to help him. Social media reacted worried and concerned in the comments section of the viral video.
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On the movies front, Bachchan is set to reprise his well-received role of Ashvatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The shooting for the follow-up to the mythological and sci-fi franchise began earlier this year and it remains one of the most anticipated sequels in Indian cinema. He is also said to be voicing Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, set to release later this year on Diwali.
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