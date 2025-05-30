Another Kohli-like Justification Incoming? Janhvi Kapoor 'Likes' Reel Calling Madhuri Dixit's Dance 'Vulgar' And Criticising Award Show For Ignoring Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram activity has raised eyebrows. The actress has seemingly ‘liked’ a reel calling out the Filmfare Award for snubbing her mother Sridevi's performance and honouring Madhuri Dixit instead. Janhvi's reaction has sparked varied comments online. Some netizens believe that she will soon blame the Instagram algorithm for accidentally liking the post, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Janhvi Kapoor ‘likes’ comparing Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit

On May 29, a Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Binds and Gossip’, discovered Janhvi Kapoor's like on a reel that compared her mother and late actress Sridevi with Madhuri Dixit. The reel in question featured a split screen with Madhuri's dance in Beta (1992) on one side and Sridevi's powerful monologue in Khuda Gawah (1992) on the other. The text along the same read, “Madhuri in Beta - Did a vulgar step song and did nothing in the movie and won Filmfare Best Actress award. While Sridevi did a double role with a landmark acting that carried the whole movie on her shoulders, Filmfare still ignored her for Best Actress."



Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kohlied Excuse' Takes Over The Internet, Actress Blames Instagram For Liking Post Supporting Deepika Padukone Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Row

Janhvi Kapoor's like on the post | Image: Reddit

Fans of both veteran actresses took to the comment section to debate the claims made in the reel. However, Janhvi's ‘like’ on the post clearly indicates that she is siding with her mother.

What has Virat Kohli got to do with Janhvi's like?

In early May, Virat Kohli ‘liked’ an Instagram post by the fan page of young actress Avneet Kaur. After receiving massive backlash, the former Indian skipper took to his Instagram stories to assign blame on the algorithm for accidentally liking the post and claimed that he did not do it intentionally.



Virat Kohli issued a clarification over allgedly liking Avneet Kaur's photos | Image: Instagram

On May 29, Tamannah Bhatia took to her Instagram stories to issue a clarification that she did not ‘like' a post and blamed the algorithm for the same. She wrote, “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own, cause random people are making this news, and I really have work to do.” The post came after the actress allegedly ‘liked' a reel which supported Deepika Padukone in her ongoing feud with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.