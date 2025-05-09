Anupam Kher's Cousin Shares Eyewitness Account Of Pak Missile Attack In Jammu, Says 'Don't Worry, Indian Army Is Protecting Us'

Anupam Kher took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to proudly share that his cousin from Jammu has assured him of his safety amid Pakistani escalations due to the relentless valour displayed by the Indian armed forces. On May 8, the Indian Armed Forces intercepted multiple missiles from Pakistan, which were headed towards the border districts and civilian areas in Jammu, Jaisalmer and others. The Bollywood actor shared a video of the Indian interceptor striking down a Pakistani missile before it could hit the ground. He also shared a message from his cousin in Jammu.

Humaari suraksha Bharitya Sena kar rahi hai: Anupam Kher's cousin's reassuring message

On May 8, in the midst of a missile attack in Kashmir, Anupam Kher took to his X to share visuals of Indian interceptors striking down Pakistani escalation. He shared the video with the note, “My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly".



Stating what his brother told him, the Saraansh actor wrote in Hindi, “Brother, we are in Bharat. We are Hindustani. The Indian army and Goddess Vaishno Devi are protecting us. You do not worry. Anyway, the Indian armed forces are not letting any missiles hit the ground. Jai Mata Di! Jai Hind!” The message not only reassures a sense of pride in the Indian armed forces but also sends a clear message of the trust of the citizens of the state in the defence forces.

Anupam Kher hails Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, the Indian army and Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor. The operation led to the razing of 9 terror camps in Pakistan and POK and neutralised over 100 terrorists. Hailing the mission, Anupam Kher told ANI, "Operation Sindoor is a befitting response to those who try to bring terror to our country, who try to destroy our sisters' sindoor. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this operation was carried out. Our citizens felt a sense of security when they woke up in the morning. Also, my chest swelled with pride when I saw two women officers, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi, giving the official media briefing on Operation Sindoor."



