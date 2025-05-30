Anushka Sharma Dons White Shirt Worth This Much At The RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Actress Cheers For Virat Kohli In Viral Videos

Anushka Sharma regularly takes the stands to support her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli during pivotal matches. On May 29, the actress took the stands in Mullanpur to cheer for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the qualifying match with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The match was favourable for RCB, which qualified for the IPL final, and videos of Anushka Sharma cheering from the crowd have now gone viral on social media. An Instagram account also shared details of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress's outfit for the day.

Anushka Sharma's outfit details revealed

Anushka Sharma kept her look casual for the IPL match. The actress donned a plain white shirt teamed with black shorts to brave the soaring temperature in Chandigarh, where the match took place. She kept her tresses open and accessorised the look with a golden watch and bracelet.

As per an Instagram page, 'Anushka Sharma's Closet', the actress's white shirt is from a brand named Maje Paris. The White Cotton Poplin shirt features pearl buttons, which serve as a distinguishing factor. As per the account, the piece costs ₹25,196.62. However, the official page of the brand has listed the product for 195€, which converts to 18,910.52 INR. The actress often opts for products from the brand. In May last year, she also wore a white shirt by Maje Paris. The label is a French brand founded in 1998.

A screengrab of the site selling the shirt

Virat Kohli's gesture to Anushka Sharma at RCB vs PBKS match goes viral

Fans of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, popularly known as Virushka, have dubbed the actress as the ‘biggest fan of RCB’ following her dramatic reactions a the highlight moments from the match. Her response to fallen wickets and striking boundaries is almost as iconic as the action itself. Not just during the match, the couple's celebration following a big win also makes its way on social media.

