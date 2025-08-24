Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Find Support As Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Privacy Gets Invaded

The celebrity life comes with its own share of pros and cons, and one of the biggest challenges is arguably controlling the fanfare and setting personal boundaries while being in the public eye. Most recently, instances of actors objecting to the invasion of paparazzi or objecting to fans crossing their limits have increased remarkably. On August 24, a fan was caught sneakingly filming Deepika Padukone with her infant daughter Dua at the airport, despite the actor couple's stark refusal to reveal the face of their newborn to the media.



Netizens fume over celebrities' invasion of privacy

Several social media users slammed the ‘fan’ for sharing the video on social media and argued Deepika could be seen getting visibly angry at the act. While the video has been taken down now, it has sparked outrage online for ignoring the wishes of celebrities and crossing their personal boundaries.



On the same day, a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's newly constructed bungalow also emerged online. While the actors have not moved into their new home yet, a clip showed the inside of the house with great precision, revealing all the details of the interiors. Fans of the couple argued that such leaks are an invasion of the actor's privacy, who once moved in, could be having their private moments, which will be caught on camera in a similar manner.



Another video that went viral today is of Kajol from the pre-release event of her show, The Trial 2. Shared by a paparazzi account, the clip shows the actress visibly uncomfortable as the camera zooms in to film her closely. Actress Mini Mathur took to the comment section of the video to object to the filming style and wrote, “How dare you zoom in on her body???? She doesn’t owe you guys eternal youth. You don’t get to decide how she should look." Her strong reaction was mirrored by others on the social media platform.



