Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Shun Naysayers, Step Out On Dinner Date In Bengaluru Amid Avneet Kaur Controversy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out on a dinner date in Bengaluru on May 6. A video of the couple exiting their car and rushing towards the diner has now gone viral on social media. This comes after the former Indian skipper clarified 'liking' Avneet Kaur's photo on Instagram by mistake.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's date night video goes viral

Anushka Sharma often accompanies her husband Virat Kohli during his cricket matches. The batsman is currently busy with the ongoing IPL 2025 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Taking time off from his professional commitments, Virat Kohli took his wife out on a date on Tuesday night.



Also Read: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Cute Family Moments Go Viral As Fans Defend Cricketer For 'Liking' Avneet Kaur's Instagram Photo

In a viral video, Anushka and Virat were spotted outside Lupa Restaurant at MG Road in Bengaluru. In the video, the Pari actress donned a beige coloured jumpsuit. She tied her hair in a high pony and carried a small bag. Her husband, Virat, also sported a casual outfit. This comes days after Anushka Sharma's birthday on May 1.

All about Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur's controversy

On May 1, social media users noticed a like from Virat Kohli's Instagram account on a photo of young actress Avneet Kaur. However, fans of the cricketer flagged this as he does not even follow the actress on the social media app. On May 2, Virat took to his Instagram stories to clarify, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.” The “like” on the post has since been removed from the post.



Virat Kohli issued a clarification over allgedly liking Avneet Kaur's photos | Image: Instagram