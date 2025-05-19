Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Unseen Moments From Wedding Reception: Couples' Photos With Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut Go Viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The actor-cricketer couple dated for years in secret before getting married. Their wedding was also an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance. The couple did not invite anyone from the film or cricket industry for the wedding, but hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai and Delhi. Photos from their Mumbai reception on December 26, 2017, have now resurfaced on social media.

Unseen photos from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's starry Mumbai reception go viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted their Mumbai reception at the St. Regis Hotel. The night was a star-studded affair with several Bollywood A-listers in attendance. The Bachchan family led the celeb roll call. Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif also attended the bash.



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their Mumbai reception | Image: Instagram

For her special day, Anushka Sharma donned a golden coloured embellished lehenga designed by Sabyasachi. She completed the look with traditional red bangles, a classic accessory for new brides. Her husband, Virat Kohli, looked dapper in a Raghavendra Rathore outfit.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose with Bachchan Family at their Mumbai reception | Image: Instagram

A candid photo of Virat and Anushka with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan is now doing the rounds on social media. The couple, along with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, posed with the new couple at their reception. In a candid click, Big B could be seen bowing down to Anushka to congratulate her.



Celebs at Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception | Image: Instagram

In another candid photo, actor and good friend of Anushka, Ranbir Kapoor, could be seen posing with the couple. The trio was also caught doing the classic action from their film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In other photos, Anushka and Virat posed with AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu. They also posed with Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Sachin Tendulkar, Neeti Mohan, late actress Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit.

