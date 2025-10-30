'Arre Yeh Toh Vidya Balan Hai!' Young Girl's Reaction On Spotting The Actress At Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert Goes Viral

Vidya Balan was among the many celebrities who attended the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai on October 29. The gig marked the pop star's return to India after a 13-year hiatus. This marked the first day of the 2-day concert by the Spanish concert. Videos from outside the venue of the show are now viral on social media. In one such video, youngsters who arrived to watch the performer live were taken aback on spotting Vidya Balan among the audience.

Young fans startled on spotting Vidya Balan at Enrique Iglesias' concert

Following the first day of Enrique Iglesias' 2-day Mumbai show, videos from the gig surfaced on social media. In a paparazzi video, actress Vidya Balan could be seen posing for the shutterbugs before entering the venue. Dressed in a casual black and white checked shirt, paired with loose denim pants, the actress achieved an effortless look, tying her hair in a ponytail.



The paparazzi lens and light intrigued others in attendance at the show. A young girl, who was making her way in the premises with her friends, stopped on spotting the media frenzy. Upon looking closer, she caught notice of Vidya Balan getting clicked. The girl could be seen turning to her friends and exclaiming, “Arre yeh toh Vidya Balan hai (Oh! This is Vidya Balan.)”. Her reaction made the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress chuckle as well. Other attendees in the background could also be seen getting playful and jolly on spotting the paparazzi cameras. The video is now viral on social media.



Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora and other celebs attend the concert

