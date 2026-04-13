Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla Pay Moving Tributes To Legendary Singer During Their Concerts

The passing away of Asha Bhosle marks the end of an era for Indian music. The legendary playback singer and her family have given the nation some of the finest tunes that have stood the test of time and have passed through generations. The voice of Bollywood fell silent on April 12 after the veteran singer breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

The passing of Asha Bhosle witnessed an emotional outpour from fans and industry insiders. Those who could paid their final respects to the singer at her residence, while others took to their social media accounts to share moving tributes. Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla, who performed live concerts later that day, paid moving tributes to the legendary playback singer.

Shreya Ghoshal, who is considered one of the finest singers of the current generation, performed live in concert in London on Saturday night. The singer took a few minutes from the performance to remember the late Asha Bhosle and paid a fitting tribute to her. She crooned the iconic song, Abhi Nah Jao Chodkar, ensuring there was not one dry eye in the entire stadium. She also crooned other songs by Bhosle, such as Do Lafzon Ki Hai. Videos of the same are now doing the rounds on social media.



Also Read: How Asha Bhosle's Final Gift To Fans Was Dhurandhar

Not just Shreya Ghoshal, closer home, Karan Aujla also performed a live concert in Mumbai. In his second concert in the city, the Tauba Tauba singer observed several minutes of silence to mark respect for Asha Bhosle. He also performed a mashup which included 15 of the legendary singer's classic hits. Videos from his concert are also viral online.



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Asha Bhosle was laid to rest with full state honours on April 13. Her last rites were held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium. Close friends, family memebrs and industry insiders were in attendance on the solemn day. The 92-year-old singer is survived by her son and granddaughter.



Also Read: Asha Bhosle's Funeral Updates: Singer's Final Journey Begins