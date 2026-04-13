Asha Bhosle Funeral: Bollywood's Voice Laid To Rest With Full State Honours, Thousands Gather To Bid Final Farewell To The Legend

Thousands gathered to bid a final goodbye to the voice of Bollywood, Asha Bhosle. The legendary playback singer, who has left a timeless legacy behind, was laid to rest with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park today. The singer's mortal remains were cremated in the presence of close friends, family and industry insiders.





Asha Bhosle breathed her last at the age of 92. On Saturday evening, the iconic vocalist suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to her urgent hospitalisation at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Despite multiple efforts by the medical team, the singer succumbed to multiple organ failure on Sunday morning.

To say that Asha Bhosle's passing marks the end of an era is an understatement. The staggering turnout of fans and industry insiders at her funeral on Monday afternoon is a testament to her lasting legacy. Many who could not join her final journey physically took to their social media account to pay moving tributes.

Before her funeral procession, the mortal remains of Asha Bhosle were kept at her residence in Mumbai for an antim darshan. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, Helen, Md Siraj, Ritesh Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tabu, among others, paid final respects to the music legend.



Also Read: Asha Bhosle's Final Public Outing At Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding Surfaces

Advertisement



Mumbai city became witness to the outpouring grief that followed the passing away of Asha Bhosle. A sea of people gathered on the streets as the singer's mortal remains were being taken for the last rites at Shivaji Park Crematorium. The city witnessed an emotional outpouring as fans, admirers, and members of the music and film fraternity came together to honour one of India's greatest voices.



Also Read: How Asha Bhosle's Final Gift To Fans Was Dhurandhar

Asha Bhosle is survived by her son and her son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.



Also Read: Asha Bhosle's ₹200 Cr Fortune: Inside Her Restaurant Chains And Assets