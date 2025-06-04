At RCB Vs PBKS IPL Final, Anushka Sharma Sparkles In Oversized White Shirt And Rhinestone Jeans Worth Over ₹86K

Updated 4 June 2025 at 10:19 IST
Anushka Sharma took to the stands to cheer for her husband, Virat Kohli and his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they clashed with Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 final. In a match that went down in history, photos and videos of the actress reacting to dismissals, boundaries, and the winning moment of RCB took over the internet in the intervening night of June 3 and June 4. Anushka Sharma's adorable moments with Virat Kohli have grabbed as much attention as the key players in the match. For the evening, the Pari actress opted for her signature white shirt paired with a denim look. Read on to know how much the fit costs.
For the IPL finale match on June 3, Anushka Sharma took the stands wearing a long-sleeved, oversized, white cotton shirt. She teamed the look with rhinestone jeans, which have got the internet talking. The actress's outfit, which combined comfort with style, was carefully chosen to withstand the weather conditions in Ahmedabad, where the match was taking place.
As per an Instagram account, Anushka Sharma Closet, the actess' cotton white shirt was from a label, Alexander Wang. It costs ₹48,418.35. Her rhinestone jeans were from Sandro Paris Officiel and are priced at ₹35,766.00, when converted to INR. The total price of her outfit is estimated at around, ₹86,184.
The scenes at Narendra Modi Stadium on the night of June 3 were no less than a Bollywood blockbuster. With the perfect amount of drama, mystery, suspense, comedy and a dash of romance, the RCB vs PBKS match provided the emotional roundup that seems lacking in most movies made nowadays. The winning moment of Rajat Patidar-led RCB is being replayed on social media on loop, like a climax of a superhit film. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma running towards each other to share a hug, commemorating the historic event, looked straight out of a rom-com. The former Indian skipper breaking down after his team lifted the coveted IPL trophy for the first time in 18 years is a tear-jerker for cricket fans as well as reel consumers in the country. If this was not enough, fans of Priety Zinta have also been extensively resharing her dejected look as her team came so close, yet lost the trophy. Overall, the IPL finale was like a high-on-emotion Bollywood movie that will stay with the fans for years to come.
