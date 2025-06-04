At RCB Vs PBKS IPL Final, Anushka Sharma Sparkles In Oversized White Shirt And Rhinestone Jeans Worth Over ₹86K

Anushka Sharma took to the stands to cheer for her husband, Virat Kohli and his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, as they clashed with Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 final. In a match that went down in history, photos and videos of the actress reacting to dismissals, boundaries, and the winning moment of RCB took over the internet in the intervening night of June 3 and June 4. Anushka Sharma's adorable moments with Virat Kohli have grabbed as much attention as the key players in the match. For the evening, the Pari actress opted for her signature white shirt paired with a denim look. Read on to know how much the fit costs.

Anushka Sharma's IPL finale outfit costs over ₹86k

For the IPL finale match on June 3, Anushka Sharma took the stands wearing a long-sleeved, oversized, white cotton shirt. She teamed the look with rhinestone jeans, which have got the internet talking. The actress's outfit, which combined comfort with style, was carefully chosen to withstand the weather conditions in Ahmedabad, where the match was taking place.



As per an Instagram account, Anushka Sharma Closet, the actess' cotton white shirt was from a label, Alexander Wang. It costs ₹48,418.35. Her rhinestone jeans were from Sandro Paris Officiel and are priced at ₹35,766.00, when converted to INR. The total price of her outfit is estimated at around, ₹86,184.

IPL finale gives social media a better climax than most modern movies