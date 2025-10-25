Ayushmann Khurrana Objects To Thamma Being Compared With Marvel's Captain America, Says 'Nahi Chahiye Hume Bahar Ki Validation'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali holiday. The film opened to a mixed response from the audience and has been registering muted box office growth. The Maddock movie is yet to breach the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Amid this, a social media user drew similarities between Thamma and the Marvel movie, Captain America. This comparison drew an epic response from the film's lead star, Ayushmann Khurrana.

Why did Ayushmann Khurrana object to Thamma being compared to Marvel?

On October 24, amid the lukewarm reception of Thamma at the box office, Ayushmann Khurrana hosted an ‘ask me anything' session on Instagram. His fans, followers and friends asked the actor several questions about his career and personal life. Amid this, one of the replies read, "How do you feel being the Captain America of MHCU?" This irked the actor a bit.

In response, Ayushmann, in his cheeky style, said, "Mat kar lala. Nahi chahiye hume bahar ki validation (Don't do this, we don't need the outside validation). No comparison, this is our desi universe. So Thamma is Thamma." The actor's reply is now viral on social media. In the same segment, Ayushmann Khurrana also expressed gratitude for his movie, Thamma, becoming a Diwali release and claimed that it has been a lifelong dream of his for his movie to hit screens on Diwali.



How much has Thamma collected at the box office till now?

Despite releasing on Diwali, the box office collection of Thamma remains average. The film was expected to cross ₹100 crore within the first few days of release, but that did not happen despite the Bhai Dooj and other post-Diwali holidays. In the four-day theatrical run, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film has earned ₹ 65.15 Cr, as per Sacnilk, with Friday registering the lowest day collection for the film (₹9.55 cr). The Chhath Puja holidays over the weekend are likely to spike the collections of Thamma.