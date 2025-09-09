Updated 9 September 2025 at 08:22 IST
Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff Starrer Passes Monday Test While Vivek Agnihotri's Film Stumbles
Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office: Both the Tiger Shroff starrer and the Vivek Agnihotri directorial hit the big screens on September 5, but the former has been performing better.
Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office: The Tiger Shroff starrer and the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, both hit the big screens on September 5. While both the movies have performed lower than expected, the actioner has registered a slight edge. On the first Monday of release, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 has outperformed The Bengal Files.
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 maintains a good hold at the box office on first Monday
Baaghi 4 opened to a decent ₹12 crore. The collection was insipid considering the latest box office trends and prequels of the movie. In the subsequent days, the movie registered a significant dip owing to a dismal word of mouth. Baaghi 4 rounded up the first weekend with almost ₹32 crore in collection.
The movie registered its lowest single-day business on Monday. The Tiger Shroff starrer raked in ₹4.25 crore, as per Sacnilk. This has now taken the film's total to a healthy ₹35.50 crore. Baaghi 4 is an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu (in her Hindi film debut). It is the fourth instalment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.
Baaghi was first released in 2016. The second instalment hit the big screens in 2018. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film, which was a remake of Kshanam, also featured Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal, and Arravya Sharma. Then came Baaghi 3 in 2020, which was also a remake of the 2012 Tamil movie Vettai.
Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files falls apart on the first Monday
The Bengal Files was off to a good start with ₹1.75 crore on the first day, and the upward trend in collection continued on the following days. After a decent weekend, the film crashed on the first Monday. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial, which is facing an unofficial ban in West Bengal, raked in only ₹1.10 crore at the box office. The film's total stands at a below-average ₹7.85 crore, despite positive reviews. The Bengal Files presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings (Direct Action Day) and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide, and claiming that these chapters of history were deliberately suppressed or ignored. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur.
