'Don't Have The Energy...': Babil Khan Makes First Post On Instagram After His On-Camera Breakdown, Fans Check Up On Him

Babil Khan had deleted his Instagram account after his emotional video made fans and well-wishers worried about his health. The young star has now restored his social media account after his family and team issued a clarification regarding his anti-Bollywood rant video. After activating his account again, the Logout actor took to his Instagram stories to share the statement shared by his family and express gratitude to those who checked up on him and supported him.

Babil Khan reactivates Instagram

On May 4, hours after his Instagram activity became the talking point on the internet, Babil Khan restored activity on his account. He has removed the worrying video from his account and reposted the statement shared by his family. In his first post after comeback, he specially mentioned Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gourav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and Arijit Singh, to mention that he was trying to ‘show support’ for them.



A screengrab of Babil Khan's post

He further wrote, “I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more, but I do this as a responsibility for my peers that I truly admire.” He then went on to reshare the posts made by Raghav Juyal and Siddhant Chaturvedi in his support.

Babil Khan fans check up on him

Babil Khan's erratic social media behaviour left his fans worried about his health. Previosuly, when the actor's social media was inactive, they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their concern. Since the actor has now made a comeback on Instagram, his fans took to the comment section of his recent post to show their support and check on his health.