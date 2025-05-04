Irrfan Khan Suffered Humiliation, Worked Hard To Make His Place In Bollywood: Emotional Babil Khan Talks About His Father

Babil Khan is the son of celebrated actor Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last on April 29, 2020. In a recent interview, the Logout actor spoke about his father and the challenges he had to overcome in the industry. This comes after the actor's recent worrying behaviour on social media. On May 4, Babil posted and later deleted an emotional video talking about the pressures of the industry and calling Bollywood ‘fake’.

Babil Khan gets a lump in his throat as he talks about his father

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Babil Khan spoke about how he felt ‘scared' looking at his father, Irrfan Khan, working in films. He shared, “Baba ko dekhke toh bahot darr laga. Mereko laga karna hai nhai hai (I felt scared, did not feel like doing this).”



Also Read: Babil Khan's 'Worrying' Post Reminds Fans Of Sushant Singh Rajput

When asked about what he was scared of, Babil added, “I felt scared to express my desire to become an actor to my father. He has suffered humiliation. There was no space for him when he came into the industry. He had to work very, very hard to make a space for himself.” Getting teary eyed Babil continued, “As a parent, it must have been difficult for him to process that I want to go through the same hardships he went through by choosing a career in acting. Parents always try to protect their children from the adversities that they have gone through themselves”.

Babil Khan's family issues a statement after his emotional video goes viral

Following Babil Khan's on-camera breakdown and deactivation of his Instagram account, his family issued a statement. The clarification read, “Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days -- and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon."



Also Read: He Is My Family: Raghav Reacts To Babil's Breakdown Video

Statement issued by Babil Khan's family | Image: Instagram