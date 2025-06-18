Hera Pheri 3 Can Still Happen? Akshay Kumar's Hopeful Response Despite Paresh Rawal's Exit Grabs Attention

Hera Pheri 3 controversy seems to be far from over. The third instalment of the superhit comedy franchise garnered all the spotlight following the shocking exit of Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Lawsuits and mudslinging ensued, but the future of the film remained in limbo. In a new interview, Akshay Kumar has opened up about the film and whether it will be made without Paresh Rawal.

Will Hera Pheri 3 be made without Paresh Rawal?

Fans of Paresh Rawal and the Hera Pheri franchise have made it amply clear that they will not accept the film without Paresh Rawal in it. Several netizens took to their social media accounts to request the veteran actor to rejoin the film. However, Akshay Kumar seems optimistic about the film's future, regardless of whether Rawal is involved.



In a conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked about the latest developments in Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar said, "Whatever is happening is happening in front of you." However, in a hopeful message, he added, “Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well. Everything will go well only. I know, for sure.” For the unversed, apart from headlining the movie, Akshay Kumar is also the producer of Hera Pheri 3.



What did Suniel Shetty say about making Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh Rawal?

While Akshay Kumar's message sent a wave of hope among the audience, Suniel Shetty had earlier kept a stern stance on not making Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh Rawal. The actors form the main trio in the film around whom the story is centred. Speaking to ANI in May, the Dhadkan fame said, “I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know.”

He sounded certain about the film being shelved without Paresh Rawal being a part of it and added, “It cannot happen. 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have a 1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu here, it doesn't work.”



