Updated May 5th 2025, 11:45 IST

Before MET Gala, Kiara Advani Debuts Growing Baby Bump In NYC Pic With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani is all set to debut at the MET Gala 2025. Ahead of the charity event, the actress and Sidharth Malhotra were snapped taking a stroll in NYC.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
SidKiara in NYC
SidKiara in NYC | Image: X

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are in New York for the much-anticipated debut of the actress at the MET Gala 2025. The mom-to-be will be attending the charity event for the first time in a Gaurav Gupta ensemble. Ahead of the event, the couple was spotted taking a stroll in New York City.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's quiet date before the actress's big night 

On May 4, photos of the couple from New York City landed on social media. Users shared a photo of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra entering their hotel, seemingly after a quiet date. The snap was shared on a Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossip’.

A photo of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared on Reddit | Image: Reddit&nbsp;

Sidharth Malhotra could be seen in an olive shirt and white pants while he held his wife Kiara's purse. The mom-to-be walked ahead in a floral dress teamed with a jacket. What caught the attention of social media users was Kiara Advani's baby bump. The actress is yet to debut her baby bump, and this is the first photo in which her growing bump can be seen. From the photo, social media users are guessing that the Satyaprem ki Katha actress is in her second trimester. For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy on February 28.

Sidharth Malhotra accompanies wife Kiara Advani for her big night

A screengrab of Sidharth Malhotra's story | Image: Instagram&nbsp;

Sidharth Malhotra dished out major husband goals by accompanying Kiara to New York City for her big night. Before heading to the MET, the couple also made a pit stop in Zurich for their babymoon. Sidharth has been actively sharing his whereabouts in New York City on Instagram. While in the city, the Student Of The Year caught a show of the musical Death Becomes Her. His post has now gone viral on social media.

