Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajkummar Rao Starrer To Be Maddock's First Under ₹100 Crore Grosser After Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

Bhool Chuk Maaf hit the big screens on May 23 and has held steady at the box office ever since. Despite being released during the IPL and having a shorter OTT debut window, the movie has performed well. However, it is yet to breach the ₹100 crore mark in the two weeks of release. This is a blot on movies produced by Maddock Films, which have been back-to-back box office hits.

Can Bhool Chuk Maaf breach ₹100 crore at the box office?

The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer minted ₹7 crore on day 1 at the box office and continued to register growth. The film wrapped up the first week of release with ₹44.1 crore and raked in nearly ₹15 crore on the second weekend. Despite the IPL final on June 3, Bhool Chuk Maaf minted ₹1.9 crore on Tuesday, as per Sacnilk.



After nearly two weeks of release, the movie has collected ₹63.28 crore at the domestic box office. Bhool Chuk Maaf will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 6, which will likely reduce the number of people watching the film in the theatre. Additionally, new releases like Housefull 5 and Thug Life will also hit the big screen, which will be a lucrative option for families and cinegoers. Keeping this in mind, Bhool Chuk Maaf is unlikely to breach the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.



Bhool Chuk Maaf is produced by Maddock Films. The previous releases from the banner have been smashing hits. Munjya (2024), Sky Force (2025), Chhaava (2025), and Stree 2 (2024) have been bona fide hits at the ticketing counter. Before this, the banner's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon raked in ₹85 crore.

Despite grossing under ₹100 crore, Bhool Chuk Maaf becomes Wamiqa Gabbi's highest grosser