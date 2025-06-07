Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Registers Lowest Single Day Biz After OTT Debut, Housefull 5 Release

Bhool Chuk Maaf hit the big screens on May 23 and made its OTT premiere in just 2 weeks on June 6. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi headliner had a successful run at the big screens until its digital debut and the release of Housefull 5. The movie has registered its lowest single-day collection and has amassed a total of over ₹60 crore in its 2-week theatrical run.

Bhool Chuk Maaf crashes at the box office after OTT debut

On June 6, Bhool Chuk Maaf was made available on Amazon Prime Video. Consequently, the box office collection of the film took a toll. After collecting ₹ 44.1 Cr in the first week and ₹ 22.5 Cr in the second week, the film's business registered a dip.

Bhool Chuk Maaf minted ₹0.50 crore on Friday, June 6, as per Sacnilk. The movie has now amassed a total of ₹67.10 crore.

Bhool Chuk Maaf unable to deter Housefull 5 storm at box office

Bhool Chuk Maaf was enjoying a solo run in the theatres until the release of Housefull 5. The Akshay Kumar-led multistarrer hit the big screens on June 6 and wreaked havoc at the ticketing counter. Despite receiving poor reviews, the movie has amassed a smashing opening day collection.



On the day of its release, Housefull 5 minted ₹23 crore at the box office, becoming the third-highest opener of the year after Chhaava and Sikandar. The movie is looking at a healthy collection in the coming days as well. The movie has become the first choice of cinegoers over the holdover Bhool Chuk Maaf.



