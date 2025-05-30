Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 7: Despite OTT Premiere In 14 Days, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Mints Over ₹40 Crore In Week 1

Bhool Chuk Maaf has wrapped up the opening week of release with a decent collection. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi film was scheduled to hit the big screens on May 9. However, due to legal issues, the film was finally released on May 23. Despite receiving a mixed response, the movie has breached the ₹40 crore mark in the first week of release.

Bhool Chuk Maaf eyes ₹50 crore in week 2

Bhool Chuk Maaf opened to ₹7 crore in the domestic market, which was surprising, owing to the lukewarm response of the film on social media. However, the Rajkummar Rao film continued to garner a positive return at the box office. On the seventh day of its theatrical run, the movie had collected ₹3.35 crore, as per Sacnilk.



Bhool Chuk Maaf has wrapped up the first week of release with ₹44.1 crore. With no new, significant release, the movie is expected to register positive collections in the coming week as well. The movie is eyeing to cross ₹50 crore in the next week.



Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release and controversy

A day before the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf in the theatre, the makers cancelled the premiere and announced a direct-to-digital debut instead. As a result, PVR sent a lawsuit to the producer, Maddock Films, alleging breach of contract and slapped a ₹60 crore legal notice to the makers. The matter was heard in court, and the case was adjourned till June 16.