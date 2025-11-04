Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Calls Cinegoers Crying During Saiyaara A 'PR Stunt', Mridul Tiwari Claims Influencers Were Paid To 'Create Hype'

Bigg Boss 19: A few clips from the recent episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show have gone viral online. In the video, Mridul Tiwari could be heard humming the title track of the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer blockbuster movie, Saiyaara. Gaurav Khanna, who was preoccupied with kitchen chores, chimed in to mention that he has yet to watch the film that grossed over ₹300 crore in India.

The Anupamaa fame continued that, though he has not watched the film, he is privy to the reels and memes which showed cinegoers crying during the Saiyaara screening, some of them, even tearing their clothes, overwhelmed with emotion. The 43-year-old then asked Mridul if the videos reflected reality. To this, Ashnoor Kaur, who was also present in the kitchen at the time, simply said, “PR stunt." Elaborating on this, Mridul said, “Arey mujhe toh hasi aa rahi thi. Kuch bhi nahi bhai. Main tumhe sachi batau ye tak bhi kaha gaya tha normal logo se, Instagram wale logo se ki tum jaake ye karna. (To be really honest with you, people on Instagram (influencers) were asked to go to theatres and do all that)."



Also Read: Ruling On Celina's Brother Puts Focus On Indian Soldiers Detained Abroad

This confession took Gaurav Khanna by surprise, who retorted by saying that the movie has done well in terms of business. To this, Mridul explained that it was all a ‘gimmick’ to create hype for the movie. He even added that cinegoers do not remember the plot of the film, but they will not forget the reels.



Also Read: This Actress Once Donated Her Fees To Sponsor The Women's Cricket Team

A screengrab of the comments | Image: X

A clip of the trio discussing the YRF film has now gone viral on social media. Netizens have lauded Ashnoor and Mridul for ‘exposing' the PR gimmick. Some even asserted that Colors TV, which airs Bigg Boss, could have chosen not to telecast the conversation, but they did it anyway to let social media users know the truth. Saiyaara makers are yet to react to the allegations.



Also Read: Delhi Crime 3 Trailer: 'Madam Sir' Shefali Shah Locks Horn With Huma