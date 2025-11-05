Bigg Boss 19 Finale Delayed? Show Gets 4 Weeks Extension: Report

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 this year. As per reports, the show, hosted by Salman Khan, was supposed to wrap up in December 2025. However, rumour mills believe that the show is getting an extension of four weeks. However, neither the makers of Bigg Boss nor the streaming channels have confirmed the reports about the extension yet.

Social media pages like Bigg Boss Khabri have speculated about the extension of the 19th season of the reality show. The pages claim that the show was supposed to hold the Grand Finale on December 7, 2025. However, the speculations claim that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 will now be held sometime in January 2026. The show typically ends in December or early January every year. It was earlier reported that Bigg Boss 19 will be the longest-running season of the show with a duration of over 5.5 months. The longest season of Bigg Boss so far has been season 14, which aired for 142 days. Season 13 follows closely, running for 141 days.

How many contestants are left in the Bigg Boss 19 house now?

The Bigg Boss this season has been riddled with controversies and altercations. The season has also witnessed some of the most shocking evictions, which left fans in disbelief. In the latest developments, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia Janoszek have been evicted from the Bigg Boss house.



Also Read: 'Bring Back Baseer Ali' Trends After He Calls BB 19 Eviction 'Unfair'

Advertisement