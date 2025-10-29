Don't Post False Narratives: Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Husband Jay Bhanushali, Threatens Legal Action Against Naysayers

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's marriage has been making headlines for a few days now. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to three children. Several media reports suggested that the couple is heading for a divorce, 15 years after their wedding. Model and actress Mahhi Vij came down heavily on such baseless speculations in her first public reaction to the rumours.

Several Instagram pages and social media accounts have been spinning theories about the split between Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali. One such page, which claimed that the couple had separated in July earlier this year, caught the attention of the actress. Taking no prisoners, Mahhi took to the comment section to write, "Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this." With the stern message, Mahhi made it clear that any baseless speculation around her marriage with Jay Bhanushali will not be tolerated. The post and her comment could not be found since then.



When Mahhi Vij addressed divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been battling divorce rumours for several months now. Speaking at the Male Feminist podcast in July 2025, Mahhi advocated the notion of living a private life and shared that she believes in ‘live and let live’. The actress said, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’ (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’ (Jay is good, but she is not). They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"



She added, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live." Mahhi's comment went viral at the time.



