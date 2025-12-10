Blockbuster Couple Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcomed With Glowing Reviews Of Dhurandhar In Chandigarh | Watch

Bollywood has redeemed itself from the lukewarm past year with the recently released Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie has become the talking point on social media ever since its release on December 5. Led by Ranveer Singh, the espionage thriller has received unanimous praise from cinegoers and critics alike. Amid the big buzz around Dhurandhar, the director and actor couple Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam were spotted in Chandigarh.

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam receive a warm welcome in Chandigarh

On December 9, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam were spotted jetting off from Mumbai airport. The couple has been receiving massive praise on social media for making hard-hitting cinema and stories that showcase the valour and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have directed, written, and acted in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370, Baramulla and now Dhurandhar. The couple was spotted arriving in Chandigarh on the evening of December 9.



In a video now going viral on social media, Yami Gautam could be seen expressing shock on seeing members of the paparazzi at the Chandigarh airport. Addressing the director, the cameraperson says, ‘Sir, movie bahot achhi ja rahi hai (Dhurandhar is performing well)’. In his classic modest manner, the filmmaker simply nods and greets the media person with a smile. Taking to the comment section of the video, social media users have been lavishing praises on Yami Gautam and her director husband. A comment read, “This is what a successful and beautiful nationalist couple looks like”. Netizens also lavished praises on Aditya's Dhurandhar in the comment section.



A file photo of Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar | Image: Instagram

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar first came together on the set of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Cupid struck the couple during the promotion of the movie. They tied the knot in June 2021. The couple are now parents to a baby boy named Vedavid Dhar.