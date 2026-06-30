Bollywood Movies Releasing In Theatres In July: Alpha, Dhamaal 4, Baby Do Die Do, The India Story And More To Watch On Big Screens

Bollywood Movies Releasing In Theatres In July: In the coming month, big Bollywood releases are scarce. However, some low and mid budget releases will look to emerge as box office winners. Among the anticipated titles are Alia Bhatt-Sharvari-Bobby Deol's Alpha and Ajay Devgn led comedy Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar.

Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari lead the first female-led YRF Spyverse movie Alpha. Bobby Deol plays the villain in this action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and Anil Kapoor features in a special role.

Release date: July 3

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Baby Do Die Do

Baby Do Die Do stars Huma Qureshi as Baby, India's first desi hitwoman. The film follows a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who can only hear the voice of her dead sister as she commits murders. As a cat-and-mouse chase unfolds between Baby Karmakar and the killer, darker secrets unfold.

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Release date: July 3

Dhamaal 4

Ajay Devgn leads the ensemble comedy Dhamaal 4, also starring Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra, as they embark on a treasure hunt filled with humour and fun. After Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4 is expected to be another promising movie in the comedy genre.

Release date: July 10

Uttejana: The Fire

Uttejana stars Tarun Khanna and Urvashi Chaudhary in a story about love and that dangers that come with it. The story follows Roshni (Urvashi), a popular actress in the film industry, who falls in love with Raj (Tarun), an up-and-coming actor. Their lives go awry as Raj learns about Roshni's affairs being mixed up with the underworld.

Uttejana will July 10 | Image: IMDb

Release date: July 10

The India Story

The India Story dives deep into the high-stakes world of pesticide company scandals in India. The movie stars Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal, Murali Sharma and others.

Release date: July 24

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Milap Zaveri directs the upcoming romantic drama Tera Yaar Hoon Main, starring Aman Indra Kumar, son of veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, and Akanksha Sharma. It marks Aman’s Bollywood debut. The songs and promotional material released so far look promising and the movie could turn out to be a dark horse at the box office in July end, when big releases are scarce.

Release date: July 24

Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi

Dulhaniya Le Aayegi follows the story of Navya (Khushali Kumar), the independent daughter of a high-profile businessman. As plans roll out for a lavish wedding, family egos clash, hidden secrets come out and characters find themselves in comic situations.