Advertisement

Boney Kapoor had previously revealed that he will be collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film No Entry 2. The producer has now praised the actor-singer for his skills. He recalled that he had a previous project planned with the Crew actor along with Priyanka Chopra, but it could not materialise.

Boney Kapoor on his shelved film Sardarni

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Boney Kapoor mentioned that Diljit Dosanjh is a great actor. He recalled proposing a project for the actor along with Priyanka Chopra. However, he said the film could not be made because the fashion actress had to move to Hollywood.

Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram

The Maidaan producer said, “He (Diljit) was always a good actor. In fact, a long time ago I had planned a film with him and Priyanka Chopra. It was to be called Sardarni.” He then recalled shelving the project because Priyanka got an offer to work in Quantico. He remembered, “That’s the time Priyanka got this offer of going to Hollywood to shoot for Quantico. So, she asked us to wait for some time.”

Advertisement

Boney Kapoor says Sardarni was shelved because of Priyanka Chopra

In the same conversation, the producer mentioned that they decided to wait for Priyanka to make the movie, but she got offered Quantico 2. He added, “She was offered the second season, so finally we had to give up because she got stuck there, and the kind of appreciation she got, she got certain other offers there. She preferred to make a career there, and we had to drop that picture.”

Advertisement

A file photo of Boney Kapoor | Image: Instagram

Heaping praises on the Amar Singh Chamkila actor, Boney Kapoor asserted that he is a ‘remarkable’ actor. He argued I’ve seen his Punjabi films and even the Hindi films that he has done. He is a remarkable actor, he has a fantastic sense of comedy, his sense of timing is fantastic, a good singer, and a talented guy. So, it’s always good to have a fresh mix of actors in a film to get freshness.”